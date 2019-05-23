Company says its tester can detect drugged drinks

It’s a common concern at a bar or party. Could someone drug your drink? A North Carolina company offering a way to test that is seeing sales expand.

It’s about the size of a quarter and in less than a minute the SipChip can tell you if your drink is drugged. It’s created by an RTP company called Undercover Colors.

Inventor Nicolas Letourneau says the chip tests for drugs including ruhypnol, known as roofies, as well as other types of drugs that are commonly prescribed by doctors but are being misused to make people vulnerable.

“These are common anti-anxiety and insomnia drugs that are being used because of the effects that erase memory,” he explained.

The product became available in September. Since then, Letourneau says interest has grown.

The company is partnering with a university in Vermont. He says more university partnerships are in the works and the product is now selling internationally.

“We are seeing a rapidly growing market with business travelers,” said Letourneau, adding, “This is not something that just happens in the US. There are stories coming out of Mexico and other places about people being drugged and robbed or worse.”

Letourneau says right now the SipChip does not detect classes of drugs including GHB and Ketamine but the company is working on a prototype that would test for those as well.