Consider the options for tax filing deadline

Tuesday, April 18, is the deadline to file 2016 income taxes. Folks have already filed millions of returns. But there are still millions more who have not yet filed their taxes. It’s a day that some people dread, but the income tax filing deadline does not have to be scary.

The tax deadline falls on April 18, 2017.
There are options for people who have not yet filed their taxes. They have until the end of the day to pay some or all of your owed taxes, or they can file for an automatic six month extension. Tax expert Lagenia Arnold says business usually picks up around this time, because people sometimes wait until the last possible minute to file. However, waiting too long can lead to costly consequences that could drain wallets.

“If they cannot pay the complete amount today, they need to at least send in a payment, and reach out to the IRS to make payment arrangements,” Arnold told News 3. “They’re really good with that.”

Arnold says penalties for failing to file on time include a payment to the IRS of 5% – 25% of the amount owed. There is also another steep penalty for failure to pay taxes. All tax payments are due by October 16.

Arnold explains that some people may panic and show up unprepared to a tax office or tax preparer. She urges people to remember to bring their ID’s, social security cards for any dependents, and any other financial documents like a 1099-R, W-2, or 1040.

When in doubt on if you owe anything, go see a tax preparer and let them help. They could save the people the pain of missing deadlines and paying a hefty penalty.

