CONSUMER WATCH: ION Audio recalls speakers with the potential to explode
ION Audio is recalling about 41,000 of its speakers after reports the speakers could explode.
ION Audio has received five reports of speakers exploding including four incidents resulting in property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.
Hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery when charging and the speaker can burst, posing an explosion hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.
This recall involves the Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone ION Audio portable speakers.
The Sport Express speaker is black in color and has two knobs on the front with a neon blue lit clock. It is about 9 inches wide and 9 inches tall and carries this UPC number :0812715010911
It was sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70.
The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019. Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow sold for about $100 and the Keystone sold for about $200.
Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall. Here are the UPC numbers for these models: 0812715018078
0812715018528
0812715019976
0812715019969
The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center. It is about 8 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The UPC number, 0812715018139 is located on the bottom of the speakers.
The speakers were made in China.
