Dangerous summer toys

A group wants you to be aware of the dangers of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts, and other summer toys.

Those items topped a list of 10 questionable toys issued by the group "World Against Toys Causing Harm" or "WATCH".

Others include low-riding wheeled toys, baby pools, garden buckets, backyard water slides, high powered water guns, bounce houses, and trampolines.

The group says over 2.5 million American children are injured each summer in accidents, many of which are preventable.