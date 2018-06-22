Consumer Watch

Dangerous summer toys

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 06:27 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 06:27 PM EDT

A group wants you to be aware of the dangers of water balloon slingshots, lawn darts, and other summer toys. 

Those items topped a list of 10 questionable toys issued by the group "World Against Toys Causing Harm" or "WATCH". 

Others include low-riding wheeled toys, baby pools, garden buckets, backyard water slides, high powered water guns, bounce houses, and trampolines. 

The group says over 2.5 million American children are injured each summer in accidents, many of which are preventable. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories