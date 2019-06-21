Eye on Consumer News: Macbooks, mergers, and money

Macbook Recall

Apple is recalling some Macbook Pro laptops due to a fire safety risk.

The tech giant says select 15-inch Macbook Pro laptops have batteries that may overheat.

The affected laptops are an older design, without the touch bar keyboard, and were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

Recalls related to overheating batteries are not uncommon in consumer electronics, and Apple says it will replace the battery free of charge.

Protesting the T-Mobile/Sprint Merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are squaring off in court today to fight for their right to merge.

They’ll be up against powerful states including New York and California who want to bar the merger inside their state borders.

The two companies are the nation’s third and fourth largest cell service providers, and the deal is worth 26 billion dollars.

The combined entity would have up to 127 million customers.

Nine states and the District of Columbia are opposed to the deal, fearing less competition will drive up prices.

More women than men with four-year degrees

This year, for the first time ever, there will be more college-educated women in the labor force than men.

According to the Pew Research Center, which analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 29.5 million women had at least bachelors degree, inching out the 29-point-3 million men with a four-year degree.