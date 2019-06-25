Fix those leaky faucets, and stop money from dripping from your wallet!

CONSUMER REPORTS- Looking to save water? Making changes like taking shorter showers and running full loads in your washing machine and dishwasher can help. But Consumer Reports says you may have leaks in and around your home that you don’t even know about, and they could be costing you cash! Here are some easy fixes to stop flushing water and money down the drain.

Consumer Reports says first look at your water meter. It will have a numerical reading on the top. Check that, then come back in about 2 hours. During that time make sure nobody in the house uses any water. When you look at the meter again, if the number has gone up it means you’ve got a leak somewhere. And most leaks are often easy and inexpensive to fix. The tricky part can be finding them.

Start with the bathroom, because it accounts for more than half of all the water used in a home. The first fixture to check out is the toilet. To check for leaks you may not see, add a drop of food coloring to the tank, then wait 15 minutes. If food coloring ends up in the toilet bowl, you have a leak. You’ll need to replace the flapper or valve seal. But you should consider replacing toilets older than 25 years. The newer models CR has looked at use as little as 1.28 gallons per flush.

For a leaky showerhead, use pipe tape or Teflon tape to secure a tight connection between the showerhead and the pipe.

Check any faucets, too. If they’re leaking, you can usually just replace the washer or gasket; you don’t have to get rid of the entire thing. You also want to make sure to look under the vanity for any leaks you may not see. Don’t forget to check your kitchen faucet, too.

And finally, be on the lookout for leaks behind your walls. Mold or moisture on your walls, ceilings, or floors may indicate a leaking pipe. In that case, it’s best to call a plumber.

CR says also remember to check for leaks outside your home. If your garden hose leaks where it connects to the spigot, try replacing the washer to ensure a tighter connection. You can also secure the connection using a wrench or pipe tape. And if you have in-ground irrigation, check to make sure it isn’t leaking.