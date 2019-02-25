Boston Market frozen meals recalled for possible glass, plastic contamination

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WBTW) - Boston Market has recalled more than 100,000 pounds of frozen meals.

The recall came on Saturday after consumer complaints of glass and hard plastic material inside the meals.

The glass and plastic were found in Boston Market's "Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes" meals.

The meals affected by the recall have labels with "Best By" dates of 12/07/2019 with lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 with lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 with lot code 9024 or 02/15/2020 with lot code 9046. Consumers can view examples of product labels here.

The rib patties were produced between Dec. 7, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019 by an Ohio based company, Bellisio Foods.

Consumers who have purchased these items should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions should call Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.