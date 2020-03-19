Some stores setup special shopping hours for senior citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- (CBS) People across the country are being told to keep a distance from each other to slow the spread of coronavirus. Americans can still go grocery shopping, but busy stores present a problem for seniors and others at high risk. Now, some businesses are offering a solution.

At the Northgate Gonzalez Market in Los Angeles, some shoppers can roll in at 7 a.m. for a bit of VIP treatment. Everyone shopping at that hour is a senior or considered high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak. For that reason, the Northgate Market is reserving its first hour of operation for them only.

“We realized that hey, this is the right thing to do, we’ll staff up, we’ll do what we need to do to keep people safe,” says Oscar Gonzalez, Northgate’s co-president.

The store is cleaned and stocked overnight, giving seniors a chance to get what they need.

“I wouldn’t be out here unless I had to. Because they say to stay indoors, but since I’m the caregiver for the disabled people at home, I’m the only driver,” says shopper Frances Calhoun.

The store only allows about 50 customers in at a time to help with social distancing. And many businesses around the country are doing something similar. Whole Foods is allowing shoppers over 60 in one hour before opening to the general public. Dollar General is also reserving its first hour for seniors. And Target is setting aside time for high risk customers on Wednesday mornings.

Zanotto’s in San Jose, California had a line down the block with people waiting to shop. “We’re trying to be as nice as possible but the great thing is our community really understands that these are the people we need to take care of,” says Khadija Zanotto, the store’s vice president of marketing.

They’re opening early for seniors who are grateful for the special consideration. “Not everybody is as capable as the younger people. This is a good thing,” says shopper Gordon Patnude.

“I actually think that’s a great thing for people because that is the most vulnerable demographic,” says shopper Ana Maria Russo.

Zanotto’s and other stores say they will continue to make these accommodations for the foreseeable future.