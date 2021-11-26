5 best Black Friday deals under $100

Premium beauty gifts are often available below $100 on Black Friday, particularly holiday or limited-edition gift sets of makeup, shampoo and fragrances.

Black Friday has arrived, and shoppers are competing for the best deals of the day — including many popular gifts now priced below $100.

This year, retailers are responding to the demand for budget-priced household, self-care and beauty gifts by slashing prices on best-selling products from best-selling brands. Some of the most-wanted gift items under $100 include heat-styling tools like curling irons, cozy blankets and small kitchen appliances.

To point you in the right direction for Black Friday deals under $100, we’ll be updating this article throughout the day. Be sure to check back often to find the latest sales on top-selling gifts.

Top 5 Black Friday deals under $100 available right now

Martha Stewart Faux Fur Throw: 70% off at Macy’s

Ideal as a gift for yourself or someone else, this newly-discounted cozy blanket is perfect for colder days when you’d prefer to binge Netflix and relax while staying toasty and warm. Now at a new low price, it’s worth adding to your basket. Available at Macy’s.

Ralph Lauren Romance Rosé Eau de Parfum, 1.7-oz.: 50% off at Macy’s

A pleasant, memorable fragrance, this much-loved scent is emerging as one of the best beauty deals of the day. It doesn’t go on sale too often, so it’s worth picking up today at the lowest price of the season. Available at Macy’s.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker: $40 off at Kohl’s

This best-selling Fitbit, a top-rated model, makes it easy for users to track essential health information. Many shoppers are buying high-tech fitness gifts this year, and it’s a good idea to pick up the Fitbit while it’s still available and deeply discounted. Available at Kohl’s.

Hot Tools 1-Inch Pro Signature Gold Curling Iron: 40% off at Amazon

Create countless curl and wave styles effortlessly with this curling iron. Since it’s a perennial favorite whose price was just slashed, shoppers are scrambling to buy this curling iron before it sells out today. Available at Amazon.

Braun Multiquick Immersion Blender Set: 39% off at Amazon

Immersion blenders like this one come in handy for making soups, baby food and other puréed dishes. At this price point, it’s expected to be one of the top-selling Black Friday deals. Available at Amazon.

Other top deals under $100

