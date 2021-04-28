SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (NewsNation Now) — If you’re looking for true home security, you can now buy a home that’s bulletproof.
Actor Steven Seagal is selling the home in Scottsdale, Ariz. for $3.4 million.
The nearly 9,000 square foot home, featuring five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, sits on a hillside overlooking the desert.
All of the home’s the floor-to-ceiling windows will stop a bullet and so will the exterior of copper and stone. The only place you’ll likely be vulnerable is in the infinity pool or hot tub.
The house also comes with a complete guest home.
Julianna Eriksen with Engel & Volkers Scottsdale holds the listing.
LATEST RELEASES:
- Actor Steven Seagal selling $3.4 million bulletproof house
- Child rapist who killed 2 California boys in 1980s gets life
- Mother fired shot into Memphis daycare after argument with an employee, police say
- Woman charged in crash that killed NYPD officer livestreamed herself drinking hours before
- Nintendo Switch or trip to Buffalo? Ohio boy chooses Queen City
DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:
FOR WEATHER ALERTS: