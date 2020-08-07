Alabama & Georgia included in multistate salmonella outbreak linked to onions

by: Shannon Robinson

(WIAT) — The CDC, FDA, and several states continue to investigate a Salmonella Newport outbreak linked to onions across multiple states, according to a press release from the CDC.

More grocery stores and food manufacturers have recalled onions and food containing onions. Some of those stores include Walmart, Kroger, Fred Meyer, Publix, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, and H-E-B. A couple of name-brand companies include Taylor Farms and Marketside.

The CDC’s last update was July 31. Since then, the number of reported illnesses has increased by 244 in the last week and 10 new states have been affected:

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • West Virginia

A total of 640 illnesses has been reported from 43 states. 85 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported

The CDC is also advising consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell any onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions (red, white, yellow, or sweet onions).

The CDC provided a few key points as well as steps on what to do if you have any symptoms of a Salmonella infection:

  • If you don’t know where your onions are from, don’t eat, serve, or sell them or any food prepared with them.
  • Check your homes for recalled products and throw them away.
  • Talk to your healthcare provider.
  • Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.
  • Report your illness to the health department

This is an ongoing investigation by the CDC. Updates can be found, here. The link to recall information can be found on the outbreak investigation notice and a list of all food safety notices can be found on foodsafety.gov.

