Allergy risk recall: Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered halibut

by: Ji Suk Yi and Nexstar Media Wire

MONROVIA, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — A brand of frozen, gluten-free battered fish sold at Trader Joe’s locations in several states is being recalled by supplier Orca Bay Foods due to allergens not declared on the label.

The recall of Trader Joe’s brand “Battered Halibut Gluten Free” was initiated by the supplier after it was discovered the packaging did not disclose the presence of wheat and milk allergens.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” warned an FDA announcement.

Around 7,120 boxes with the SKU 00503822 were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin. Along with the SKU number look for code 537312620 and “Best If Used By Nov 5, 2021” located on the ends of the 10 oz. boxes.

According to Trader Joe’s statement, no illnesses or allergic reactions have yet been reported. Customers are encouraged to return boxes to place of purchase for a full refund.

