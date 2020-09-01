America’s retailers prepare to rollback prices for Labor Day weekend

(CNN)- America’s retailers plan to flood the market with Labor Day weekend sales—and it could prove the perfect time for you to save money.

Jenny Martin of Southern Savers says the biggest deals this holiday should bring big sales on items such as: appliances, furniture, mattresses, outdoor equipment, grills, sporting goods, TVs and other large electronics.

“We see Lowes and Home Depot and other home improvement stores running huge discounts on fall flowers, mulch, anything you might want to improve your yard but we also see deals on paint and home projects for inside this weekend as well,” said Martin.

If you’re an Apple user, Martin says newer models come out soon and cell phone retailers will want to make room for the newer models.

Also, keep an eye out for clearance sales.

“Many retailers, this is their peak clearance weekend. You’re going to see all summer clothing hitting up to 50-75 percent off and many retailers are going to offer an additional coupon on top of that clearance price,” Martin said.