 

Average gas prices climb 25 cents a gallon to $2.89

Consumer

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 79° 61°

Tuesday

73° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 73° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 77° 65°

Thursday

74° / 48°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 98% 74° 48°

Friday

63° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 63° 46°

Saturday

63° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 63° 41°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
78°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
75°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
71°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
22%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
66°

65°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
65°

64°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
64°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
63°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

63°

7 AM
Rain
76%
63°

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
62°

62°

9 AM
Rain
86%
62°

63°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories