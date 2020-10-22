Blue Bell ice cream holiday favorite returns to grocery freezer aisles

Consumer

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Drum roll, please… Blue Bell just announced that one highly-sought ice cream flavor is making its return this holiday season. Christmas Cookies ice cream will hit grocery freezer aisles in the near future.

Blue Bell’s popular Christmas Cookies ice cream should begin arriving in stores Oct. 22.

The seasonal flavor of Christmas Cookies hints to cozy evenings by the tree, munching on holiday treats with a tall glass of milk while enjoying the company of family. Christmas Cookies is a combined flavor of your favorite cookie — chocolate chips, snickerdoodle and sugar — together in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Families may also look forward to another favorite at their local grocer, Peppermint ice cream is also a treasured holiday favorite. Peppermint is described as a ‘cool, refreshing flavor sprinkled with real peppermint candy pieces.’

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 82° 67°

Saturday

80° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 65°

Monday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Showers
Showers 40% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories