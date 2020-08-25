Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo taken Friday, July 17, 2020, a man wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a Burger King restaurant franchise in Beijing. The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China has been required to pay more than $400,000 in fines and other penalties for using expired food, a regulator announced Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

BEIJING (AP) — The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China that used expired ingredients has been required to pay more than $400,000 in a case publicized by state TV, a regulator announced Tuesday.

One of the outlets in the city of Nanchang was criticized on July 16 on an annual consumer protection program that in past years has focused on foreign auto, smartphone and other brands.

Burger King apologized at that time and promised to cooperate with the investigation of outlets operated by a franchisee.

The restaurant operator was fined 916,504 yuan ($132,600), the Nanchang Market Supervision Bureau announced. The bureau also confiscated “illegal income,” raising the total to 2.8 million yuan ($407,000).

Food safety is especially sensitive in China following scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs and other products that injured or killed consumers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 80% 87° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 93° 75°

Friday

90° / 76°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 90° 76°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 89° 74°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories