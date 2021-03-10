 

Cheese lovers rejoice! Taco Bell brings back a favorite

by: Austin Kellerman, Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) — The last time you saw the Quesalupa on a Taco Bell menu would’ve been 2016. But it’ll return this week for the first time in five years.

For those who don’t remember it, the Quesalupa is essentially a chalupa shell covered with melted cheese from edge-to-edge of the crispy shell. In addition to all that pepper jack and mozzarella, it’s stuffed with a taco shell that includes beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream — and even more cheese (shredded, this time).

It’ll be available in stores nationwide on Thursday, March 11.

Taco Bell says the Quesalupa will run $2.99 for just the entree or $6.99 for a meal that also includes two tacos and a large drink.

The Quesalupa isn’t the only thing returning to Taco Bell’s menu this week. The fast-food chain is bringing back potatoes and testing a “chicken sandwich” taco in two markets.

