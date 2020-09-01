Chocolate sales spike during COVID-19

Consumer

by: Melanie DaSilva, WPRI and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you eaten a lot of chocolate during the pandemic? You’re not alone.

Chocolate sales have spiked in the past few months, according to a report from the National Confectioners Association. The data shows demand for the confection has surpassed demand for overall candy from March to August.

Premium chocolate saw the largest growth with a sales spike of 12.5%, and non-premium chocolate saw a sales increase of 5.5%. The overall candy market increased by 3.8%.

The U.S. Chocolate Market is expected to surpass $20 billion by 2025, according to Global Market Research Firm IndexBox.

Courtesy of National Confectioners Association

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 71°

Monday

90° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories