 

Coca-Cola with Coffee now on store shelves

Consumer

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH,

Posted: / Updated:

Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar (Credit: Coca-Cola)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Coca-Cola with Coffee has launched nationwide and is now in stores along with its sugar-free counterpart. 

The drink is a mix of Coke and coffee and comes in three flavors: Dark blend, caramel and vanilla. The sugarless version, Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar, comes in dark blend and vanilla.

Brand Director Brandan Strickland said Coca-Cola is delivering “emotional and functional uplift – in bigger, bolder, more differentiated ways.”

“Coca-Cola with Coffee is a true hybrid innovation that provides the perfect solution for that mid-afternoon pick-me-up we all want, especially in today’s work-from-home environment,” Strickland said. “Now, you don’t need to leave Coca-Cola to get your coffee fix.”

Each 12-ounce can has 69 milligrams of caffeine, which is just over half of a regular coffee or a Red Bull, but more than double a can of regular Coke. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 56°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 70° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 62° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 68° 44°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
66°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
64°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
63°

62°

10 PM
Few Showers
32%
62°

61°

11 PM
Showers
58%
61°

60°

12 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
69%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
75%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories