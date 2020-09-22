Costco brings back wine advent calendars for $99.99

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Costco Wholesale)

If you are looking for a way to take the edge off of the final month of 2020, Costco has your back.

Reports are coming in that the popular wine advent calendar is already popping up in some warehouse stores across the country for $99.99. According to CostcoWineBlog.com, there are two options this year, both featuring 24 half bottles.

“Early indications seems very positive on both,” wrote the wine blogger.

Social media posts indicate some shoppers are already using the calendar, which really resembles a case typical cardboard case with attractive holiday-themed designs, at some stores.

A similar offering was a hot item in 2019 for Costco. FlyingBlue, the company behind the calendars, says you should see these appear in most Costco locations by the first week of October. The product is only available in Costco stores and is not available for purchase online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 70% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 67°

Saturday

83° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 68°

Sunday

84° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 68°

Monday

84° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

74°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
63°

65°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
65°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories