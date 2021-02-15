COVID-19 Pandemic improves sales for one local business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses hard all over the country. However, one local business owner says this is not the case for her and her 150 vendors.

Bluebelle Home Décor Owner, Carla Bounds says business has almost tripled since 2019.

“It was amazing all year for us specifically and I don’t know if that’s cause we’re retail and we focus so much on small businesses, which I think had a lot to do with it,” said Bounds. “I think a lot of people wanted to shop local and support just anybody in town that they could um and I think that was a really major portion of our sales really.”

Bounds credits the boom in business to a huge push to shop locally this past year and her vendors being able to meet the needs of the community by making items in demand during the pandemic, like masks.

Owner of the Golden Dog, Amanda Creacy, is just one of the vendors at Bluebelle that began making masks to help meet the needs of the community.

“January obviously slows down cause there is no holidays,” said Creacy. “But we did pretty well for valentines day also, um I sold a bunch of stuff.”

Creacy made 500 masks earlier this year, but said she’s happy to be back making her regular products like dog treats and bandanas.

Not only has business been booming for Bounds and her vendors, but she said it’s also been attracting new customers and vendors to add to her store.

“For us it was a huge year of growth,” said Bounds. “And I think a lot of that had to do with the way people were looking for the items that we sale, in the theater of what was happening last year.”