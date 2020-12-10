 

Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction medication mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’

Consumer

by: Darcie Loreno and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PULASKI, Tenn. (WJW) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall due to a “mix-up” of an antidepressant and an erectile dysfunction medication.

According to the recall, Tennessee-based AvKARE has recalled one lot of Sildenafil 100 mg tablets and one lot of Trazodone 100mg tablets. The two products were inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a third-party facility.

  • Sildenafil
  • Trazodone

According to the announcement, unintentional consumption of Sildenafil, used to treat erectile dysfunction, can pose serious health risks to consumers with underlying health issues. For example, it could interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels.

Meanwhile, unintended consumption of Trazodone, an antidepressant and sedative, can cause sedation, dizziness, constipation and blurred vision. The effects may be more concerning to elderly patients due to an increased risk for falls and driving impairment.

Sildenafil is packaged in 100-count bottles. Trazodone is packaged in 1000-count bottles.

AvKARE has notified its distributors and customers and is arranging for the return of all recalled products.

Customers with questions regarding the recall can contact AvKARE at 1-855-361-3993. Consumers should contact their physicians if they experience any problems.

For more on the recall, visit fda.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 41°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 41°

Friday

69° / 51°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

70° / 54°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 70° 54°

Sunday

68° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 68° 47°

Monday

56° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 56° 37°

Tuesday

57° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 57° 45°

Wednesday

54° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
0%
58°

54°

8 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

7 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories