 

Dunkin’ introduces ‘Extra Charged Coffee’ with 20% more caffeine

Consumer

by: Melanie DaSilva and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Dunkin’

(WPRI) — If you need an extra boost heading into 2021, Dunkin’ has you covered.

The Massachusetts-based chain has launched the “Extra Charged Coffee” which has a green coffee extract that provides 20% more caffeine.

“Let’s be honest, many of our plans and goals for 2020 got derailed,” Dunkin wrote in a blog post. “As we head into 2021, we could all use a little something extra to help us tackle our to-dos.”

Available hot or cold, a medium Extra Charged Coffee is now available at participating Dunkin’ locations for only $2 through Jan. 26.

“Some of our guests told us they were looking for a little extra caffeine boost from their favorite coffee drinks,” the blog post read. “But, adding an espresso shot actually changes the flavor profile of the coffee. So, we brewed up a new innovation, Extra Charged Coffee, to give guests the benefit of additional caffeine without altering the taste of the high-quality Dunkin’ Hot and Iced Coffee that they know and love.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

