Eufaula mayor showcases businesses through power of social media

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Eufaula’s mayor is utilizing social media to encourage people to shop small and shop local. Mayor Jack Tibbs has been able to showcase over 40 businesses across the city through his online platform.

He says connecting with his community online has helped him get the word out about businesses people otherwise may not know about. Throughout the pandemic he says it is important for neighbors to support neighbors.

“This is a little thing that doesn’t cost anybody anything,” Tibbs said. “Just a little bit of time and I get to interact with the employees and the business owners… and just about every one of them report that they get sales off of it.”

As long as businesses have a current city business license, they are able to message the mayor for an opportunity to get highlighted online. Corey Kirkland, owner of Southern Charm, a gift boutique on Broad St., says social media can be a useful tool to help small businesses gain exposure.

“I just think that what Mayor Tibbs is doing is a great thing,” Kirkland said. “You may not be Mayor of your town but you can still share your friends’ businesses on Facebook. You can like and comment things and it just boosts their visibility.”

Kirkland says these social media comments and interactions are impactful because they help small businesses stay at the forefront of people’s minds as they scroll through Facebook and Instagram. In an age where the internet can be oversaturated with advertisements, this word-of-mouth marketing allows Tibbs to reach his entire online community with a single Facebook post.

The mayor’s posts resemble a recommendation from a friend, as he shares the people and stories behind each business.

Tibbs says “healthy businesses like to be where healthy businesses are,” and says he will continue this social media campaign to help Eufaulans find new places to shop, eat and support.