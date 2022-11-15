(WHNT) — In true Chick-fil-A form, the chain continues to keep spirits bright as two of their holiday menu fan favorites are making a comeback – for a limited time.

The renowned chicken restaurant says the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are already available at locations across the country, adding that you can get your fill of either until January 7, 2023.

According to Chick-fil-A, more Peppermint Chip Milkshakes were ordered in 2021 than in any other year, with popularity soaring since the product was first introduced in 2008.

Peppermint Chip Milkshake (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Chicken Tortilla Soup made its debut in 2012. The combination of spicy and original shredded chicken mixed in a white creamy soup base with veggies and black beans has warmed hearts with its cozy flavors.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Tortilla Soup (Photo: AP Business Wire)

Both items will be available for dine-in, pick up or delivery, or on the app, at participating locations.

For more information about Chick-fil-A’s winter menu or to read more details on the nutrition facts, you can check out their website here.