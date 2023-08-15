(WHNT) — Never falling short in keeping customers happy, Chick-fil-A is set to introduce a new milkshake flavor to get your tastebuds amped up for that crisp autumn weather.

The Caramel Crumble Milkshake is expected to launch at locations across the country on August 28, along with a returning favorite: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

If you haven’t stopped dreaming about autumn, you’re not alone. It’s like fall in a cup, featuring butterscotch caramel-flavored hand-spun Chick-fil-A Icedream® – and it’s kicked up a notch with blondie crumbles mixed in before a finishing touch of whip cream and a cherry.

And let’s not forget about the honey-drizzled hit which is back and inviting you in with a warm, Southern-style welcome in the form of pimento cheese topping the staple Chick-fil-A filet. It’s all served on a warm, toasted bun with a bed of mild pickled jalapenos.

Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese Sandwich (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A, 2020)

Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy says the savory, melty sandwich combines “just the right amount of salt and sweet to balance.” The new item was tested successfully in select markets in 2020, where officials say it was “on par” with the Original Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Both items can be in your hands before the first autumn leaf hits the ground (i.e., Monday, August 28), and will be available at locations nationwide while supplies last.