ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprises’ Ronald McWeevil is back after a short procedure.

The City of Progress’s favorite (and only) bug-themed clown statue was damaged after kids tried hanging from its arms. The Happy Meal and soft drink that McWeevil holds in each of his hands also had minor damage.

After a short surgery and recovery, McWeevil is back to give a Weevil welcome to visitors!

(Photo Courtesy of Eddie Byrd)

McWeevil now sports a green cast on its arm where some of the damage took place.

McDonald’s management says they plan on adding cameras as an extra precaution for the much ‘we-loved’ statue.