CENTER POINT, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first store in six years in Center Point.

According to al.com, this opening is also the debut of the new, smaller prototype design. It will consist of just a 1,700-square-foot drive-thru — no dining room.

This new design will use 20% less kitchen space and will have three windows, two for drive-thru one for pick-up, online and third-party services.

The Krystals Restaurant president, Thomas Singer, said, “we strategically sought more cost-efficient opportunities to generate a strong sales-to-investment outcome, as well as a design to fast track franchise development.”

Al.com also says that the company has announced an “aggressive” franchise program, signing on multi-unit operators in the last year.

There will also be music, games and giveaways from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store will be located at 2408 Center Point Parkway. The first 200 people will receive free Krystals for a week.