SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The wait is over! The Pumpkin line-up is back on the Dunkin’s menu.

On the menu, you will find the beloved Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and Pumpkin Swirl.

The Pumpkin bakery line-up includes Pumpkin Cake Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and the Pumpkin Muffin.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’.

Along with the Pumpkin line-up in restaurants, Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will return to grocery stores in September.