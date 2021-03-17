 

Free chicken biscuits: Here’s how to score breakfast this week at Wendy’s

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Wendy’s is celebrating the return of March Madness by offering you free breakfast.

No joke. No catch. No apps to download. This is the real deal.

From Thursday through Saturday, you can stop by Wendy’s and simply ask for one of their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for free. You don’t have to buy anything.

The deal will run during breakfast hours and is available in restaurants or via drive-thru at participating locations nationwide.

“As a NCAA sponsor and the Official Breakfast of March Madness, we share the excitement for the return of the biggest basketball event of the year and are living out our sponsorship name by kicking off the tournament with a delicious Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit deal nationwide,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s will also offer $0 delivery frees on orders of $10 or more through Uber Eats throughout March Madness, running March 14 through April 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 63% 76° 65°

Thursday

71° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 94% 71° 46°

Friday

60° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 60° 43°

Saturday

59° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 59° 38°

Sunday

65° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 41°

Monday

72° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 72° 44°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 74° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
59°

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
61°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
63°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
68°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
73°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
74°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
74°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
68°

68°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
68°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
68°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
67°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories