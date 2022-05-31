ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Are you looking to add some sweetness to your makeup routine? You’re in luck: The Girl Scouts have a new cookie-inspired cosmetics line.

HipDot is teaming up with the Girl Scouts to make the new limited-edition makeup.

“Calling all Girl Scout Cookie fans and makeup enthusiasts!” the Girls Scouts of the USA announced on its website. “Get creative and express your inner makeup artist with our first ever makeup collaboration: the HipDot x Girl Scouts Collection.”

The line includes two “deliciously scented” eyeshadow palettes: Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints. There are also three colored lipsticks and a “custom-designed” eyeshadow brush set in a collectors box.

“HipDot makeup is beautifully considered for every type and shade of skin, and every kind of look. Vibrant, vegan, cruelty-free and easy to wear—this collaboration was inspired by you, for you,” the Girl Scouts stated.

The items are available for purchase on ULTA.com and HipDot.com for a limited time.