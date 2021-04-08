 

‘Guac on the Rock’: The Rock will pay for your guacamole if you buy his tequila at a local restaurant

by: WAVY,

Actor Dwayne Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Jumanji The Next Level’, in central London in 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

(WAVY) — Don’t like paying for guac? It’s on The Rock!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is turning 49 on May 2, and to celebrate he’s paying for guacamole for those who purchase a drink with his Teremana Tequila at a local restaurant.

“I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels,” The Rock said. “This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business…. Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!”

The promotion runs from May 1 to May 5, Cinco de Mayo.

The Rock will Venmo you up to $10 for guac when you upload an itemized receipt or scan a QR code at a participating restaurant.

A list of locations serving Teremana can be found on the company’s website.

