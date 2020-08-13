Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

(Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration continues to add hand sanitizers to a list of products that should be avoided after they tested positive for methanol contamination.

A brand made in China and others made in Ohio, Illinois and Utah joined the list, which previously had only contained hand sanitizers produced in Mexico.

There are now a total of 149 hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.

The FDA says it has seen a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The complete list can be found on the FDA’s site.

The FDA first warned consumers in June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol. Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

