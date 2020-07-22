Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A sign hangs on the Hostess Brands bakery on November 15, 2012 in Schiller Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Hostess is recalling some of its Raspberry Zingers because they may develop mold before the “best by” date.

The voluntary recall includes fresh, frozen and grocery store packs. The products were sold to various stores across the U.S.

The recall applies to the following products:

  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack fresh)     
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Multi-Pack frozen)   
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve fresh)   
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve frozen)
  • Hostess Raspberry Zingers (Single-Serve grocery 3 count)              

The unfrozen products have “best by” dates in late August, while the frozen ones don’t have a “best by” date at all.

Consumers should check the barcode and batch numbers for those.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled Zingers and to return them for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Sunday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 92° 74°

Monday

93° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 74°

Tuesday

93° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories