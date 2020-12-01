Hyundai to invest $240 million in West Point expansion, create 678 jobs

WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of West Point is receiving a huge economic boost with Hyundai TRANSYS expanding operations in the city. The West Point expansion means millions of dollars and hundreds of new jobs for West Point and surrounding areas.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion Tuesday. “I thank Hyundai TRANSYS for their long-term commitment to Georgia, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure their investment keeps paying off for them and for the hardworking people of West Georgia,” said Gov. Kemp.

Hyundai TRANSYS produces critical automobile parts, including transmissions, axles, and seats. It is the only company in the world specializing in transmissions.

The company will be investing $240 million in the expansion which will bring in 678 new jobs. “I am absolutely thrilled that Hyundai TRANSYS will make this long-term investment in West Point, but most importantly for the new jobs being created,” City of West Point Mayor Steve Tramell.

“Our No. 1 business climate, alongside our robust logistics network and top-ranked workforce training programs, are not only attracting global companies to the Peach State, but also retaining existing industries and helping them grow here,” said Gov. Kemp.

The new 620,000-square-foot West Point plant near the company’s current location on the Kia campus will be responsible for producing eight-speed transmissions. “We are excited for the opportunities ahead as we expand our presence in the West Point community,” said Sangkil Jung, President of Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain.

“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment, and training support – along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states – made Georgia a natural choice,” said Jung.

Individuals interested in career opportunities with Hyundai TRANSYS are encouraged to continue checking the company’s website for updated information.