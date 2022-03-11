COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL-TV) — The Blue Bell ice cream company has introduced a Peachy Peach ice cream flavor Thursday, that is now on store shelves, just before the official start of spring.



Our morning anchors, Blake Eason and Crystal Whitman tested the ice cream Friday morning.



The company says the ice cream, which contains chunks of sweetened peaches, is great in a milkshake.



Their “Peachy Peach” ice cream has been available in ice cream parlors but has never been available in stores before now. It will be available in half gallons and, for a limited time, in pints.