If you need a Lyft, you also need a mask

If you need a Lyft, make sure you have a mask.

The rideshare company is requiring Lyft riders and drivers to check a few boxes in the name of safety.

The company announced users have to submit what they’re calling a “personal health certification.”

It requires every rider and driver to self-certify they’re following coronavirus guidelines, both locally and from the CDC.

In addition to agreeing to wear a mask, they have to say they won’t ride or drive with Lyft if they have COVID-19, think they have it, or have the symptoms of the virus.

They also have to say they’ll keep the cars clean, leave the windows open, and sanitize they’re hands.

Anyone who doesn’t agree won’t be able to ride or drive with Lyft.

Lyft says it lost more than a billion dollars in revenue in the 4th quarter.