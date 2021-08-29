July’s slowest-selling car in each state

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower car supply and force dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can present savings opportunities for car buyers, even in the current market.
Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 35 days to sell and the average used car takes 35.4 days to sell. New cars are selling nearly a week faster than in June, when the average was 41.7 days, and used cars are selling slightly slower compared to 34.5 days averaged over the same period.
Here are the slowest-selling new and used cars in each state:
Slowest-Selling New Cars by State
What were July’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the lowest demand by state:
|Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In July
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Jeep Compass
|159.7
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Jeep Compass
|155.7
|Arkansas
|Nissan Altima
|144.6
|California
|Jeep Cherokee
|156.5
|Colorado
|Mazda CX-5
|117.8
|Connecticut
|Nissan Altima
|154.8
|Delaware
|Hyundai Sonata
|255.6
|Florida
|Lincoln Corsair
|158.0
|Georgia
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|158.4
|Hawaii
|Nissan Frontier
|160.2
|Idaho
|Hyundai Elantra
|91.9
|Illinois
|Jeep Cherokee
|133.6
|Indiana
|Volkswagen Jetta
|135.2
|Iowa
|Jeep Cherokee
|106.3
|Kansas
|Jeep Renegade
|199.3
|Kentucky
|Ford Escape
|123.0
|Louisiana
|Nissan Sentra
|92.9
|Maine
|Ford Explorer
|84.9
|Maryland
|Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
|219.3
|Massachusetts
|Toyota Avalon Hybrid
|152.4
|Michigan
|Lincoln Corsair
|201.9
|Minnesota
|Acura TLX
|130.4
|Mississippi
|Mazda CX-5
|128.6
|Missouri
|Acura TLX
|126.5
|Montana
|Ford Edge
|32.7
|Nebraska
|Honda Accord
|96.6
|Nevada
|Jeep Compass
|195.4
|New Hampshire
|Jeep Renegade
|138.3
|New Jersey
|Jeep Compass
|150.0
|New Mexico
|Ford Ecosport
|87.4
|New York
|Acura TLX
|122.5
|North Carolina
|Acura TLX
|138.4
|North Dakota
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|59.5
|Ohio
|Ford Ecosport
|121.1
|Oklahoma
|Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
|108.9
|Oregon
|Volvo XC60
|92.3
|Pennsylvania
|Nissan Versa
|264.0
|Rhode Island
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|71.3
|South Carolina
|Infiniti QX80
|187.1
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Sonata
|103.0
|Tennessee
|Volvo XC60
|139.4
|Texas
|Jeep Compass
|138.9
|Utah
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|111.1
|Vermont
|–
|–
|Virginia
|Ford Explorer
|137.9
|Washington
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|112.0
|West Virginia
|Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|128.7
|Wisconsin
|Acura ILX
|115.2
|Wyoming
|–
|–
- The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the Jeep Compass in five states.
- Jeep is the most represented automaker on the list as the slowest-selling vehicle in 10 states.
- SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 26 states.
- The slowest-selling car across all states is the Nissan Versa in Pennsylvania, which takes 264 days to sell.
Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:
|Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in July
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Alfa Romeo Giulia
|97.9
|Alaska
|Ford F-150
|58.5
|Arkansas
|Volvo XC40
|88.5
|Arizona
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|71.9
|California
|Genesis G70
|78.4
|Colorado
|Toyota Prius Prime
|76.4
|Connecticut
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|77.9
|Delaware
|Porsche Cayenne
|102.6
|Florida
|Lexus LS 500
|81.9
|Georgia
|Lincoln Nautilus
|126.6
|Hawaii
|Nissan Altima
|57.4
|Iowa
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|80.6
|Idaho
|Maserati Ghibli
|142.7
|Illinois
|Buick Encore GX
|122.4
|Indiana
|Jeep Gladiator
|99.9
|Kansas
|Ford Escape
|65.3
|Kentucky
|Lincoln Nautilus
|79.0
|Louisiana
|Ford Mustang
|96.6
|Massachusetts
|Ford Ecosport
|102.2
|Maryland
|Lexus LX 570
|71.1
|Maine
|Cadillac XT4
|76.8
|Michigan
|Ram Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|70.2
|Minnesota
|Lincoln Navigator L
|65.9
|Missouri
|Ford Ecosport
|85.1
|Mississippi
|Volvo XC90
|81.0
|Montana
|Chevrolet Malibu
|151.5
|North Carolina
|Nissan Rogue Sport
|74.0
|North Dakota
|Porsche Cayenne
|74.1
|Nebraska
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|85.3
|New Hampshire
|Mitsubishi Mirage
|145.6
|New Jersey
|GMC Sierra 1500
|57.9
|New Mexico
|Audi Q8
|90.8
|Nevada
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|71.9
|New York
|GMC Sierra 1500
|62.8
|Ohio
|Audi Q3
|84.1
|Oklahoma
|Lincoln Nautilus
|73.1
|Oregon
|Buick Enclave
|74.0
|Pennsylvania
|Lincoln Nautilus
|89.3
|Rhode Island
|Ford Edge
|67.7
|South Carolina
|Buick Envision
|65.5
|South Dakota
|Ford F-150
|78.8
|Tennessee
|Volvo S60
|69.1
|Texas
|Mercedes-Benz CLS
|86.0
|Utah
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|98.8
|Virginia
|Jeep Compass
|93.8
|Vermont
|Nissan LEAF
|88.2
|Washington
|Chevrolet Trax
|80.7
|Wisconsin
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|111.8
|West Virginia
|Lincoln Nautilus
|124.5
|Wyoming
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|72.4
- The Lincoln Nautilus is the slowest-selling used car in the most states, at five.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 30 states.
- Luxury cars outnumber non-luxury vehicles 28 to 22.
- The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Mitsubishi Mirage in New Hampshire at 145.6 days.
What does this mean for car shoppers? The list of slowest-selling vehicles includes vehicles across many vehicle types and price points, showing that there is likely a slow seller to meet any consumer preference and budget. Extended time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because pricing is too high or the car isn’t as popular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars.com vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to help them make the smartest purchase decision.
