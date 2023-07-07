HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new brew with a familiar face (in more ways than one) is officially available to test in all its Southern sweetness dubbed “Meemaw’s Original Recipe.”

Chandlers Ford Brewing formally introduced “KIV Sweet Tea Sour,” which is finally ready to grace your taste buds after two long years in the making. The unofficial drink of the South has now been converted into beer form.

Adorned with reminiscent imagery (including Governor Kay Ivey’s face), the 6% ale is fermented with local honey and then “cold conditioned” with Piper and Leaf’s Front Porch Special black tea blend infused with fresh lemon zesties.

(Courtesy Brewmaster Doug Tibbs with Chandlers Ford Brewing)

Root Shoot Malting also lends its double honey flavor to the brew, wrapping up that familiar taste of sweet tea.

Just in case the puns haven’t given it away, the branding gives off strong vibes from a well-known chicken chain.

The Southern brew is now available at Beezr, a popular gastropub in downtown Huntsville, and while creators say the cans sold out last week, they’ve already been restocked.