Kohl’s to require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20

by: Reilly Mahon and Nexstar Media Wire

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (KCAU) – Kohl’s will be requiring its customers to wear face coverings starting on Monday, July 20.

The retail store chain said it considers the health and safety of its customers a top priority.

Officials said they have a number of measures in place to prioritize the health and safety of their customers and associates.

“Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores. We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face covering guidelines for their local region.”

The company said as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, face-covering mandates have grown to apply to about 70% of its store base, therefore they made the decision to take a consistent approach across its entire store fleet.

Kohl’s said they will require all of its customers to wear a face covering while shopping in their stores.

“For those who’d prefer not to shop in store, we encourage customers to visit Kohls.com and take advantage of our new limited-contact Store Drive Up service, among other convenient shipping options.”

Customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of the new face covering policy.

Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place and have associate greeters at the entrance of every store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks, Kohl’s says.

