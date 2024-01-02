BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Le Creuset Winter Savings Event: Up to 50% off Dutch ovens

It’s officially the part of winter when you need to double down on being cozy. The holidays are over, but we have several months of cold, gray weather ahead — so how do you make it bearable? Soups, stews, baked goods and other delicious creations that warm you up right from the inside, of course. And there’s no better way to cook a perfectly comforting winter meal than with Le Creuset cookware.

This French heritage cookery brand sells the kind of cookware you can invest in for life (and even pass down through generations) — but with a price tag to match. Luckily, during their ongoing winter savings event, you can get Dutch ovens, braisers and other classic pieces for up to 50% off. These kinds of savings don’t come around often, so act quickly if you’ve had your eye on a Le Creuset piece for a while. We don’t know how long these low prices will last or when they might come around again.

Save on Dutch ovens and more

Le Creuset Traditional Oval Dutch Oven

The Le Creuset Traditional Oval Dutch Oven is iconic for a reason. Strong and durable (and backed by a lifetime warranty), this is a piece that you can pass down for generations. Its enameled cast iron maintains even, consistent heat and is perfect for slow cooking, braising and roasting. Plus, its oval shape makes it well-suited to dishes like large cuts of meat.

Le Creuset Elements Collection Mini Cocottes, Set of 4

Mini cocottes are the perfect size for individual servings of a side dish or dessert, prepping ingredients, salt crocks or even just decorating a shelf in your kitchen. This set of four comes in classic Le Creuset colors made of durable stoneware with a non-porous, non-reactive, scratch-resistant glaze.

Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

The round version of the classic Dutch oven is ideal for smaller families, couples or even single people. Its dome-shaped lid helps lock in moisture while the enamel coating resists staining and chipping, making it easy to maintain and clean.

Le Creuset Braiser with Iridescent Knob

The Le Creuset Braiser is even more versatile than a Dutch oven, with a shallow shape that makes it an excellent choice for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and more. It can go from the stovetop to the oven and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees.

Le Creuset Traditional Round Braiser

The round braiser is perfect for smaller cuts of meat, side dishes, casseroles and desserts.

Le Creuset Traditional Braiser with Glass Lid

The glass lid on this braiser allows you to monitor your dishes while they cook — but it still fits tightly to lock in moisture and flavor and circulate steam during the cooking process.

Le Creuset Classic 3-Piece Oval Baking Dish Set

Bakers will find everything they need in this three-piece set, which comes with baking dishes in three sizes to accommodate different dishes and cooking styles. Each one is crafted from premium stoneware with a nonstick glaze for easy clean-up.

Le Creuset Botanique Collection Mini Cocottes, Set of 4

Need ideas for what to make in your mini cocottes? Try individually sized cobblers, gratins or pot pies.

