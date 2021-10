File picture from the Magic City Classic at Legion Field.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One lucky fan will walk away from Magic City Classic 2021 with thousands of dollars.

The Magic City Classic is hosting a $80,000 giveaway. Organizers say one fan will receive $40,000 and $40,000 will go to the Alabama State University Hornets or the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs.

The 80th annual Magic City Classic will take place on Saturday, October 30 at Legion Field.