Many AT&T users from Myrtle Beach to Upstate experience outages

Consumer
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many AT&T mobile users are reporting service issues in South Carolina on Monday morning.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages for services, shows issues beginning at around 9:30 a.m. with a spike in outages at 11 a.m.  The site’s map shows outages reported along the corridor from the South Carolina coast into upstate near Spartanburg, including Myrtle Beach.

Even the South Carolina Highway Patrol sent an email message saying the ATT&T service interruption could affect calls from the media. “We are experiencing an interruption in our cell service this morning, which will impact your local CRO receiving any calls from the media until it is remedied,” an official with the SCHP’s Office of Community Relation wrote.

Apparently, mobile users with AT&T were seeing bars for service on their phones, but the calls would not connect.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 63°

Tuesday

68° / 52°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 68° 52°

Wednesday

74° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 74° 53°

Thursday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 55°

Friday

73° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 53°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 74° 53°

Sunday

76° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

72°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

66°

6 AM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

9 AM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

10 AM
Showers
60%
64°

64°

11 AM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

12 PM
Showers
40%
64°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories