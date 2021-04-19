McDonald’s BTS meal has new sauces inspired by South Korean recipes

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s has teamed up with K-pop band BTS for the company’s latest Famous Orders promotion.
The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke – and, new in the U.S. – Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. The company says the new sauces are inspired by popular recipes from its restaurants in the boy band’s home country of South Korea.
The fast food giant will launch The BTS Meal starting May 26 in the U.S. and 11 other countries and will expand it to nearly 50 countries during May and June.
The chain had successfully launched similar limited-edition celebrity meals featuring musicians Travis Scott and J Balvin, some of which caused temporary shortages of Quarter Pounders at some restaurants, according to CNBC.
“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” said the band’s record label Bighit Music.
U.S. customers will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald’s app, at the drive thru or via McDelivery.
