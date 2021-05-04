 

McDonald’s giving away free McFlurries over ‘misunderstood’ spoon

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever thought the McFlurry spoon was a straw? McDonald’s is convinced that “we’ve all been there.”

Calling the McFlurry spoon “misunderstood,” McDonald’s is giving away its new Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Tuesday to “help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it,” the company said in a press release.

“Consider it our way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter,” the fast-food giant said.

The company says its “iconic” hollow spoon can’t be changed because it’s a “key piece of the mixing process.”

For one day only, customers can get a free regular-size Caramel Brownie McFlurry by scanning the offer code in McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary at participating locations.

Not in the mood to leave the house? You can get a free regular-size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats in a deal that runs from May 3-9.

McDonald’s is also offering a free order of large fries when you download their app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

