McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years

New McFlurry flavor also added

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

McDonald’s is adding a new Chicken McNuggets flavor for the first time since the menu item’s launch in 1983.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets will hit U.S. restaurants on Sept. 16 — but only for a limited time. Until now, the flavor had only been available in limited runs at overseas locations.

The new McNuggets have a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers and come with a Mighty Hot Sauce, which includes a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chili’s and garlic.

 The Mighty Hot Sauce is the company’s first new dipping sauce in three years and is also only available for a limited time.

“Our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, in a blog post announcing the new item.

McDonald’s is also releasing a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. It features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces.

Brands that bet big on chicken have been rewarded with strong sales. Popeyes’ wildly popular spicy chicken sandwich helped boost system-wide sales at Popeyes restaurants 24% in the three months that ended on June 30 compared to the same period last year, according to CNN. 

McDonald’s total sales fell 30% in the second quarter compared to a year ago, the company said last month, and net income dropped 68%, according to CNN.

