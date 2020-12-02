 

McRib is back for the first time in 8 years

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

McRib (Credit: McDonald’s)

(NEXSTAR) — McDonald’s McRib sandwich returned nationwide Wednesday for the first time since 2012.

“The sauciest moment of the year is here!” McDonald’s said in a release.

 The popular sandwich, which debuted on menus in 1982, is back in the U.S. for a limited time, unlike in Germany, where it’s available year-round.

The McRib features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles. Last year, the fast-food chain sold the sandwich at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

Additionally, McDonald’s on Monday launched its “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes,” in which it’s giving away 10,000 free McRib sandwiches as it encourages people “to ‘get hairy’ in the name of cancer awareness.”

“So that beard you’ve so proudly grown while in quarantine or for a good cause this November,” the release stated, “it’s got to go.”

Anyone can participate, “from your brother to your mother.” Enter by posting a picture of your cleanly-shaven “or baby-smooth” face on Twitter or Instagram using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds.

A code for a free sandwich will be given to the first 10,000 entries through McDelivery with Uber Eats while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 31°

Thursday

59° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 59° 48°

Friday

63° / 44°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 70% 63° 44°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 56° 37°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 36°

Monday

54° / 33°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

52°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories