McRib is back: McDonald’s fan-favorite available nationwide for first time since 2012

McDonald’s announced on Friday that the McRib sandwich will return on Dec. 2, marking the first time the fan-favorite has been available nationwide since 2012.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “…We’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

 The limited-time pork sandwich first appeared on menus in 1982.

Last year, McDonald’s sold the McRib at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S. The sandwich is sold year-round in Germany.

