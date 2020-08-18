New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat

Consumer

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (NEXSTAR) — Need something to cheer you up in 2020? It’s time to start thinking about Girls Scout cookies.

Along with your favorite flavors like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites, comes a french toast-inspired treat called Toast-Yay. The new cookie is dipped in icing and ready for your breakfast table — or lunch box — or night binging Netflix.

While you might not see Girls Scouts going door-to-door due to the pandemic, you’ll still be able to purchase for favorite boxes of cookies online. Sales are already underway.

From The Girl Scouts

However, you’ll have to wait a bit. Toast-yay won’t be available until cookie season officially starts in January.

The Girl Scouts also announced a new gift box option this season. Since you may not be able to connect with family and friend in-person, this allows you to ship them a box of cookies!

Boxes will be sent direct and can be ordered through the online platform.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 70°

Wednesday

90° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 70°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Friday

83° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 85° 70°

Sunday

88° / 71°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 71°

Monday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

88°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

74°

3 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

6 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories