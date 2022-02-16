News 3 Midday Consumer News for Feb. 16, 2022

(WRBL) – We’re keeping an eye on the day’s top consumer news for you.

3M, the nation’s biggest maker of N95 masks, says sales will not be as strong as previously predicted. Masks had become a billion dollar business for 3M. The company raked in $1.4 billion in 2020, and last year, in 2021, mask sales rose to almost $2 billion. The drop in sales comes as new COVID-19 cases drop, and many states drop their mask mandates.

Taxpayers are starting to see an extra check in their bank accounts. In the first two weeks of the tax filing season, the IRS says it has issued more than $9.5 billion dollars in tax refunds. The average return is $2,200. The IRS is urging people to file early and electronically to make sure you get your return on time. It’s still dealing with a backlog of returns from last year due to pandemic delays.

The diet app Noom has gotten a heavy slap on the wrist. The diet app agreed to pay $62 million to resolve allegations that it tricked customers into signing up for so-called risk free trials. Those trials then turned into costly renewals that were hard to cancel. As part of the settlement, Noom has agreed to send email reminders to customers before their trial expires.